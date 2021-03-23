TRAI examines Vodafone Idea's error in filing wrong subscriber data for January

Highlights The TRAI is now reportedly examining Vodafone Idea's error in filing the inaccurate subscriber data for January 2021.

Vi had reported that it had added 1.7 million subscribers in January 2021 for the first time in over 14 months.

Vi later noted that it was an inadvertent error and that it has submitted the right numbers to TRAI.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently released subscriber data for January 2021. It showed that Vodafone Idea or Vi, for the first time added 1.7 million subscribers, a positive development, in over 14 months and since Vodafone and Idea's merger. Vi, however, later noted that it was an inadvertent error and that it later submitted the correct data to TRAI. "We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January 2021 submitted to Trai in regular course. We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI," Vi noted on its website.

The TRAI is now reportedly examining Vodafone Idea's error in filing the inaccurate subscriber data for January 2021. The submitted data is now being assessed by the regulator and also the reason behind the error, Mint reported. It cited an official as saying, "It could be a genuine mistake. We are not disputing that. However, the division officers concerned are examining the error and its reason. If we feel that the reason submitted by Vodafone Idea is not enough, we may call the company for further questioning."

Vi had previously told the regulator that it had added 3.7 million subscribers in UP West telecom circle alone. There are 22 telecom circles in India, out of which Vi reported that it lost subscribers in 18 circles and gained subscribers in four circles. It reported the highest number of subscriber additions in the UP West circle.

Vi acknowledged the error later on send the correct numbers to TRAI, which the regulators likely to release in the coming days.



The TRAI had reported Vi to have the highest upload speed in February 2021. Vodafone India's mean upload speed in February 2021 was at 7.2 Mbps while it was at 6.7 Mbps in January 2021. Idea recorded a mean upload speed at 6.4 Mbps in February 2021 while it was at 6 Mbps in January 2021. Vodafone Idea's mean download speed was 9.2 Mbps in February 2021 up from the 8.7 Mbps it had recorded in January 2021.



Jio maintained its top position in January 2021 and continued to top the list with a wireless subscriber base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea at 344.6 million and 286 million respectively.



