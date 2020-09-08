Truecaller filters spam messages, allows better call detection for iPhone users

Highlights Truecaller has introduced filters for spam messages for iPhone users.

Truecaller for iPhone will also allow better spam call detection as it has revamped the feature.

iPhone users have to update the app to access the new features.

Truecaller has brought in two essential updates for iPhone users. The first one is filters for spam messages. The feature will let users filter out messages coming from unknown sources. To activate filters, iPhone users should follow this method: Go to Settings > Messages > Message Filtering (Unknown & Spam) > select Truecaller under SMS Filtering.

"Starting today, you can use Truecaller to filter spam messages on iPhone. I've been using a pre-release version of the feature for a couple of weeks and it works great, especially on my India number!" Kunal Dua, Director of Product, wrote in a tweet.

Truecaller has also revamped its caller ID and spam call detection feature on iPhone. The feature has been introduced to help iPhone users recognise and block spam calls better. To access the said updates iPhone users should go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification > select call instances of Truecaller.

The change is currently being reflected on the Apple App Store as Truecaller has updated the changelog.

"Hello! We've made major improvements to spam call detection in this version. Be sure to turn on Truecaller. Complete re-write for more reliable spam call detection. Previously searched numbers will get identified automatically next time onwards. Various bug fixes for spam call detection," Truecaller's changelog for version 11.12 reads.

Truecaller in a separate report revealed that its users in India receive 9.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMS. Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. The Swedish company said India had ranked fifth in 2019 in terms of number of spam calls received by users per month, and eighth position in terms of spam SMS.

Last month, Trucaller brought in the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users. Three trends -- spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours -- will be shown to users when they tap on the spammer's profile image in the app. A future update will show users the stats right in the caller ID itself to help users make the decision before even picking up the call, as per Truecaller.