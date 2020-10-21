Truecaller introduces call reason, SMS scheduling and message translation

Highlights The call reason feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

The SMS scheduling and message translation feature will only be available to Android users.

Truecaller noted that call reason was the most requested feature in 2020.

Truecaller users will now not only know who is calling them but will also know the reason why they are calling. The app, which has 250 million active users, is popular among users to help as it identifies spammers by showing who is calling with spam details to the pop-up. Truecaller has brought in three new features to help users identify callers better, schedule messages to be sent at a later time and to translate messages. Let's look at these features in detail:



Call Reason: This feature will enable users to set a reason for their call so that the receiver can check what the call is about, whether the incoming call is personal, business or something urgent. This would increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers.

TrueCaller notes that call reason was one of the most requested features in 2020 from Truecaller users around the world. The new feature extends the platform's Caller ID feature to help users to send a note in their outgoing calls. Businesses can also set a customized text before every call which would increase engagement with their customers.

Schedule SMS: Users can schedule SMS by simply selecting the icon while messaging and choose a date and time. Users will be able to send the message at the scheduled time, and will always be able to see it scheduled in their chat. This feature is available for Android users only.



SMS Translate: The app automatically detects if a foreign language is used in the messaging screen and will show that a translation is available. This feature is powered by Google's ML Kit. Truecaller notes that all messages are processed locally in the phone, which means the content of users' messages never leaves their device. Some language packs are pre-downloaded to users' devices before translation begins. Users can also download additional languages to use them offline, anytime and anywhere. SMS Translate will again, only be available for Android.

Commenting on the feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said, "We are thrilled at the launch of Call reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate. We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users and these three features are the next big step in line with this mission. As a brand, we strive to stay true to the core principle of building a product for the masses while always acting in the public interest. We are constantly listening to our users and want to help them by putting more power in their hands."



