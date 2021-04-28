Truecaller launches Covid Hospital Directory to help users in India with hospital numbers, addresses

Highlights Truecaller Covid Hospital Directory is now active for users in India.

The directory sources hospital numbers and addresses from government database.

It is only available on Android smartphones as of now.

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the country, Truecaller has launched a Covid Hospital Directory for users in India. The directory is aimed at providing government backed telephone numbers and addresses of Covid designated hospitals across India.

Truecaller says that it has sourced the information for the new feature from official government databases. The directory is built right into the app and users can access it easily from either the menu or the dialer.

"We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller.

As per the firm, the search button will help all Truecaller users to quickly find Covid-19 related hospital information that they might be searching for. It, however, clears that it does not assure hospital bed availability through the feature.

The company also promises to update the database every day to make sure as many hospital phone numbers from across India are available. Users wanting to see the feature will have to update the app from Google Play Store on Android devices. The feature is limited to Android smartphones as of now.

This is the latest effort by a technology firm to help India in the wake of the Covid-19 resurgence. Several tech majors, including Apple, Google and Microsoft have promised funding and Covid-19 related supplies to India to battle the ongoing crisis. Others have updated their platforms for new features that help people look for critical supplies including medicines, oxygen, hospital beds and even plasma.

Twitter, for instance, is rolling out its advanced search feature that will help users look for specific requirements. They can narrow down the search to place, hashtags and how recent the tweet was posted using the advanced search feature. You can read about how to use the feature here.