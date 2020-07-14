Twitch restores Trump's account after two-week ban for hateful conduct

Highlights Video app Twitch had banned US President Donald Trump in the US for hateful conduct.

The company cited two specific incidents where Trump is using a racist language in campaign rallies.

Twitch made it clear that it will not make exceptions even for politicians where its policies are concerned.

Video app Twitch has restored US President Donald Trump's account which was banned for hateful conduct. Twitch had earlier said that it does not make exceptions for politicians where rules and policies are concerned. Twitch temporarily suspended the US president's account, last month.

"Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules," Twitch had said.

"In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed," a Twitch spokesperson told TechCrunch at the time of banning Trump's account.

Twitch guidelines prohibit any language that harasses people based on race, gender, and personal characteristics. Twitch cited two incidents wherein Trump used the racist language to address the immigrants in the US.

The first incident is the recent Tulsa, Oklahoma campaign rally where Trump gave a speech in which he addresses migrants as "hombre".

"Hey, it's 1:00 o'clock in the morning and a very tough, I've used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I'm sorry, this number's no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it's a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you're sleeping," Trump had said.

The second incident is quoted from the earlier days of Trump's campaigns where he calls Mexican migrants criminals and rapists.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we're getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They're sending us not the right people," Trump said.

Alongside Twitch, Reddit had banned Trump's subreddit for violating policies. Twitter, has multiple times labelled or flagged Trump's tweet for fact-checking or for sharing content that glorified violence.