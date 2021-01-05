Twitter acquires podcast app Breaker to build audio conversations on the platform

Highlights Twitter on Tuesday acquired podcast app Breaker to work on Twitters new audio-based networking project, Spaces.

Twitter on Tuesday acquired podcast app Breaker to work on Twitter's new audio-based networking project, Twitter Spaces. The deal will also help improve the health of the public conversation on the platform, according to Twitter. Breaker app will shut down on January 15, 2021, allowing time for users to move podcasts and subscriptions to new forums for listening.



Breaker co-founder Leah Culver in a tweet wrote "I'm joining Twitter to help build @TwitterSpaces." Breaker co-founder Erik Berlin announced the acquisition saying he and Culver will help create new experiences for users at Twitter. Berlin in a blog post wrote, "Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world. We're impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating."

In work news, I'm joining Twitter to help build @TwitterSpaces! While I'll very much miss @breaker, I'm so excited to help create the future of audio conversations. https://t.co/0Y8fkbCIFm  Leah Culver (@leahculver) January 4, 2021

Berlin further said, "When we started Breaker, podcast apps were productivity apps, similar to feed readers and to-do lists. Breaker added a social community element with features such as liking and commenting on episodes."

Breaker apps for smartphones powered by Apple or Google-backed Android software let users find and listen to podcasts. In late December, Twitter introduced Spaces, which it described as online venues built around the voices of the people using Twitter. According to a blog post about the project, around 10 people can be added to a Twitter Space with no limit on the number of people who can listen.

"This is your space to share thoughts, send emojis, and more," Twitter said in the post. Twitter noted that it will expand the list of people who can create Spaces over time. Spaces are still in the testing phase among invited users. Anyone on Twitter can listen in on the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak.

Twitter had also noted that it was planning to add automated captions to audio and video on the platform by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities.Twitter had also announced that it will bring the public verification program for the blue badge, starting January 20, 2021.