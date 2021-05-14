Twitter adds DM search feature for Android users, almost 2 years after iOS

Highlights Twitter DM search was introduced on iOS back in 2019.

Twitter has now started rolling out the feature for Android users.

Going forward, it will enhance the feature to include a search query on message content.

Adding to the list of features introduced by it recently, Twitter is now bringing the option to search your messages on Android. The feature was already present on Apple iOS devices and will soon be rolled out to Android OS.

With the new search option, Android users will be able to filter through their Direct Messages or DMs on Twitter. The feature is meant to help users find a particular message or content in their Twitter inbox without having to scroll through all their DMs.

Twitter has announced the feature in a tweet through its Twitter Support account. The tweet notes that the new DM search bar for Android is an improved version of what was introduced for iOS in 2019. The search bar will cycle through all the old conversations to find the search query.

For now, the DM search option works by searching for the contacts users have or groups that the users are a part of. Going forward, Twitter will be working on expanding the feature to let people search their DMs for message content. It expects to release the update later this year.

"We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones," Twitter stated in the tweet.

The update comes as the latest attempt by Twitter to increase its offerings on the platform. Recently, Twitter launched state-specific Covid-19 resource pages to display the latest tweets from people looking for medical assistance like ICU beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders, or a specific medicine. In addition, the service will display tweets from people offering help in a particular state.

It stated that it has already added pages for the states that are hardest hit by the second wave of coronavirus. These state-specific pages are currently available for Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.