Twitter announces new Voice tweeting feature: All you need to know

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out a new feature that would allow users to tweet using their voice. The feature would let users capture audio up to 140 seconds in a single tweet. The company has been rolling out new features one after the other, it earlier rolled out an Instagram-like feature called Fleets, which received mixed reactions from people.

Announcing the feature Maya Patterson and Remy Bourgain, Staff Product Designer and Senior Software Engineer said in a blog "Twitter is where you go to talk about what's happening. Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter your very own voice."

The feature is being gradually rolled out for users. It would first arrive for iOS users.

So when you compose a tweet, you would find a wavelength icon next to the camera icon. When you tap on the icon, you will your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. In order to start recording your tweet, you will have the icon to record your voice. You can continuing singing, saying up to 140 seconds and once you reach the time limit, a new voice tweet would start automatically and create a thread on Twitter. When you are done recording, tap on the Done button to end the recording. Remember, if you don't turn the recording off, it will keep on creating a thread.

Just like normal tweets, the Voice tweets will also appear on the timeline of the people who follow you. To listen to a Voice tweet, you will have to tap on the image and listen. The audio would start playing at the bottom of your timeline and while listening to tweets, you can browse other things as well. As of now, the feature will be rolled out only for a limited group of iOS users on Twitter but the company claims that in the weeks to come, every iOS user across the globe will be able to post voice tweets. Users can retweet, listen, and reply to them just like normal tweets.



"There's a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike. Whether it's #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice," the Twitter blog read.