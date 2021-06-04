Twitter Blue subscription with Undo Tweet, Reader Mode launched in select countries

Highlights Twitter has finally made its first-ever subscription plan Twitter Blue official.

Twitter has finally made its first-ever subscription plan Twitter Blue official. The subscription plan has been launched with a plethora of new features including the Undo Tweet, Reader Mode and other important features. Twitter has started rolling out the subscription plan in Australia and Canada and will expand to other countries gradually. The subscription is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it.

"Starting today, we will be rolling out our first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada. Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more. Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks," Twitter said in the blog.

In Canada and Australia, the subscription plan will be available to users at a monthly price of $3.49 CAD and $4.49 AUD. Twitter has said in its blog that it will keep adding more features based on the feedback it will receive.

However, a Twitter spokesperson from India confirmed that the subscription plan will not be rolled out to Indian users at present. The company wants to gain a deeper understanding of what will make a subscriber's Twitter experience more customized and more expressive. So Indian users can hope to get the plan in the future. So let us have a look at the features to know whether Indian users will be missing out on a lot of things or not,

Undo Tweet: For the longest time, users have demanded an Edit button but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that would probably never happen. However, Twitter did think it through and is now offering an Undo Tweet, but the feature comes with a price. You can undo the tweet if you have made a grammatical error, forgotten to tag or mention somebody. "With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click 'Undo' before the Tweet, reply, or thread you've sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it," Twitter said.

But the other way to rectify your error is by simply deleting the entire tweet, why pay something to change your content when you do it for free.

Bookmark folders: Another feature that would available to the Twitter Blue users is the bookmark folder. The feature lets you organize the Tweets you have saved, so you can find them when you need them.

Reader Mode: Twitter Blue subscribers will get a Reader mode feature that would allow them to read the long Twitter thread more conveniently. "We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly," the blog said.