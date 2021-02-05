Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey likes tweets praising Rihannafor her stand on farmers protest in India

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey likes tweets praising Rihanna for her stand on farmers protest in India

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has liked tweets praising Rihanna for her stand on farmers' protest in India. Popstar Rihanna and climate activate Great Thunberg had tweeted about the ongoing farmers protest in India. However, the tweets were not received well by the Indian celebrities, cricketers and the government had condemned the tweets as interference in domestic matter.

Jack Dorsey has been on a liking spree and has liked some of the tweets in favour of Rihanna. Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah's tweets have about Rihanna has received several likes including Dorsey's. She wrote, "Rihanna has raised her voice for social justice movements in Sudan, Nigeria, and now India, and Myanmar. She is a real one."

Attiah in one of her tweets also demanded a dedicated emoji for the famers protest hashtag, similar to what we have seen during the protests over George Flyod's brutal killing in America."Now is as a good time as ever for @Twitter and @Jack to add a Twitter emoji to the massive #FarmersProtests in India - like they did for historic international protests like #BlackLivesMatter and #EndSars," she wrote. This tweet too received a like from Jack Dorsey.

Actors, politicians and cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar have slammed Rihanna, Thunberg and others for tweeting about the farmers protest. The celebrities have collectively tweeted against the international support and have requested their names to not allow "external forces" to harm sovereignty of India. The common hashtags that has been used by almost all the public figures is #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda