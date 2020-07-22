Twitter cracks down on QAnon conspiracy theory movement banning 7000 accounts

Highlights Twitter has suspended 7000 accounts related to the far-right conspiracy theory group QAnon in the US.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory group in the US that claims that there are pedophiles within the US government.

The group also claims that US President Donald Trump is fighting the pedophiles and cannibals.

Twitter has permanently suspended nearly 7000 accounts of far right-wing conspiracy theory movement QAnon from its platform. The company has taken stringent actions against the conspiracy theory group which will affect 1,50,000 QAnon related accounts, The Verge noted.

QAnon refers to a far right-wing conspiracy theory group that propagates the idea that US President Donald Trump is fighting a group of elites in the US government who run a child trafficking ring, Forbes noted. The movement has gained recognition in the recent months from Eric Trump, support from three Republican congressional candidates, as well as retweets from the President itself.

The conspiracy theories from the QAnon fringe group have been gaining traction on social media platforms ahead of the 2020 elections in the US.

"We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension  something we've seen more of in recent weeks," Twitter said.

Twitter said that it will ban URLs related to QAnon conspiracy theories being shared on the platform. It also said that it will not highlight the activity and search and conversations. Besides, accounts related to the QAnon conspiracy theory will no longer appear in Trending or recommendations.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called 'QAnon' activity across the service," Twitter said.

We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension  something we've seen more of in recent weeks.  Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

Twitter said that it is suspending accounts about QAnon topics as they were engaged in coordinating abuse around individual victims.

Last month a conspiracy theory related to QAnon claiming a furniture company Wayfair trended on Twitter. QAnon also promotes theories claiming the existence of thousands of child-eating pedophiles.

Facebook removed some groups and pages promoting the QAnon conspiracy in April, calling it part of a "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" campaign around the 2020 US elections. Coordinated inauthentic behaviour refers to pages and accounts that mislead people about their identity and intentions, whether or not the information they spread is accurate.The posts from "authentic" QAnon believers still find a way around the platform, as per The Verge.

Reddit banned all subreddits related to the QAnon group two years ago.