Twitter fact checks Trump's tweet, Trump says it is stifling free speech

Micro-blogging site Twitter has labelled some of US President Donald Trump's tweets as they were found to be "potentially misleading" and Trump is certainly not happy with Twitter's new discovery. Twitter, a few days ago, had announced that it would start labelling fake news and potentially harmful tweets irrespective of a person's social standing. It is for the first time that Trump was called out by the micro-blogging site.

On Tuesday, Twitter flagged two of his Trump's tweets claiming that "Mail-in ballots are fraudulent". In the same tweet, he also predicted that the "ballots will be robbed and fraudulently signed". Trump claimed that the US election this time will be "rigged".

Below his tweets, Twitter had added a warning that read, "Get the facts about mail-in ballots". When clicked on the label, the readers will be taken to a page with a series of articles and news reports on Trump's claims about Mail-in ballots. There is also an article authored by Twitter which is titled "What you need to know". The information also shows that fact-checkers from CNN, Washington Post, and others have found Trump's claims about mail-in ballots "unsubstantiated."

This obviously left the supreme leader of America fuming. In a fit of rage, Trump posted a series of tweets lashing out at Twitter for allegedly "stifling free speech" and also said that he "as a president will not allow it to happen."

Trump wrote, "@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

A Twitter spokesperson had also confirmed labeling Trump's tweets in a statement to Endgadget. He stated that tweets were labeled because they were found to be carrying "potentially misleading information."

In a bid to curb fake news, Twitter had announced labels and warnings for tweets that could potentially mislead people. The micro-blogging site had also stated that they will label fake tweets and misleading tweets irrespective of who posts them.

"We may use these labels and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. This will make it easier to find facts and make informed decisions about what people see on Twitter," Twitter had said in a blog.