Twitter flags yet another tweet by Trump for violating abusive behaviour policy

Highlights Twitter has flagged yet another tweet from US President Donald Trump for violating its abusive behaviour policy.

Trumps tweet speaks about using serious force against protestors in a police-free zone in Seattle.

The move comes days after Twitter labelled one of Trumps tweets as manipulated.

Twitter has flagged yet another tweet posted by US President Donald Trump for violating its abusive behaviour policy. This comes days after Twitter labelled one of Donald Trump's tweets as manipulated.

Trump's now hidden tweet was directed at potential protestors in the USA. His tweet read, "There will never be an "Autonomous Zone" in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!"

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behaviour. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," Twitter's advisory read.

"We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating out policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," Twitter's safety team later tweeted.

Twitter's policy reads, "At present, we limit exceptions to one critical type of public-interest contentTweets from elected and government officialsgiven the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements."

Protestors have formed a police-free zone in Seattle, Washington which is unsettling for conservatives and seemingly for the US president as well.

This is the fourth time Twitter has flagged Trump's tweet in a month. Previously, the social media company fact-checked Trump's tweets for writing about the mail-in ballots and termed it unsubstantiated. Twitter also screened one of Trump's tweets for glorifying violence that came in the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement. The tweet read, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Last week, Trump also shared a doctored video on Twitter where two toddlers are running. Twitter labelled the video as manipulated as the doctored news clip had a misspelled banner flashing "Terrified toddler runs from racist baby."

After the clear display of annoyance from Twitter last month Trump signed an executive order aimed at weakening the power of social media companies in the way they deal with user-generated content that could be illegal or abusive.

Trump has also called Twitter's fact-checking as biased in the past. "Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!"



