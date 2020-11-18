Twitter Fleets now available, what is this new feature and how you can use it

Highlights After testing Fleets in India and Brazil, Twitter is now rolling out the feature globally.

Twitter first tested the feature in Brazil, India, Italy and South Korea.

The Fleet-like feature has been seen and widely used in Instagram and Snapchat.

After testing Fleets in India and Brazil, Twitter is now rolling out the feature globally. Twitter first tested the feature in Brazil, India, Italy and South Korea. The design director of the micro-blogging site announced during the press conference that the feature is set for a global rollout. He said that the fleets make people more comfortable on the platform.

"We've seen Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings," Joshua Harris, Twitter's Director of Design said during a press conference. He is also talking about unveiling a new feature called Audio Spaces, which will help users in hosting discussions on the platform. The feature will be tested first and then released.

"A lot of people don't tweet. With retweets and replies, it feels like a burden to tweet. People lurk draft tweets and then do not send them. Fleets create a lower pressure way to join the conversation. It'll make people more comfortable to join the conversation, because it's just for a day, and it won't be around forever. We've also seen more people joining conversations on Twitter, and we've seen that people new to Twitter are more comfortable," Harris said during the press conference.

Now coming to the feature, it is not something new in the social media universe. The Fleet-like feature has been seen and widely used in Instagram and Snapchat.

The fleets posted by people will appear at the top of your Twitter account, right below the icon. To view Fleets posted by people, you can tap on his profile picture to view his Fleets. The Fleets don't stay up permanently on the site like Tweets. They cannot be shared, liked or get comments. However, people can react to your tweets with Direct Messages if you follow the person and are followed by him. Fleets won't remain in your profile for long so you can always write about your current state of mind or post a picture that you want to share immediately without giving much thought to it.

Fleets only remain for a limited period in time and it cannot be shared further with users unless you take a screenshot. Twitter users in India had a mixed reaction to this newly added feature by the micro-blogging site, while some quite liked the Instagram-like qualities, some wished to disable the feature immediately.