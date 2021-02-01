Twitter helps govt block accounts tweeting on farmer protests, withholds KSM and other accounts

A number of Twitter accounts, including those belonging to Kisan Ekta Morcha and the Caravan, are now blocked in India, apparently after the Indian government sent a legal notice to Twitter. The accounts that have been blocked by Twitter in India include Kisan Ekta Morcha, The Caravan India, Manik Goyal, Tractor2twitr and jatt_junction. It seems Twitter has received a legal notice to block a number of Twitter accounts belonging to farmers' organisations, activists and media groups that were tweeting on framers protests against the farm bill.

For now it is not clear just how many accounts have been blocked. Twitter users are still discovering that a number of accounts that were tweeting information related to farmers' protest are now showing a blocked in India message. Given that Twitter uses regional blocking of accounts, the message being shown is: "Account Withheld

@thecaravanindia's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

Similar messages are appearing on other accounts that have been withhold in India. It is currently not clear which government department or agencies sent the legal notice to Twitter, demanding blocking of some accounts.

India Today Tech has reached out to Twitter for a statement and this copy will be updated when the company responds. For now, Twitter has not responded or provided details of the legal notice it received.

The blocking of twitter accounts comes days after the MHA ordered blocking on internet in and around the sites where farmers are protesting on Delhi border.

(This is a developing story)