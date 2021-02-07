Twitter India public policy director Mahima Kaul resigns

Highlights Mahima Kaul, the head of Twitter Indias public policy has resigned.

Mahima Kaul, who joined Twitter India as its head of public policy has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior executive of the social media firm confirmed on Saturday. She joined the microblogging site in 2015. Kaul said she has stepped down from her role in the firm to take some time off.

Kaul's resignation comes at a controversial time for the microblogging website, which came under the lens of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for "violating Indian law" by not taking down tweets related to "farmers genocide".

On Monday, Twitter blocked the accounts and restored them shortly after stating that they constituted "free speech" and were "newsworthy".Meity sent Twitter a sternly worded notice, threatening the company with penal consequences if over 250 accounts and posts that the government flagged weren't blocked. The accounts are still accessible.

The job listing has been made public on Twitter's website. "At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It's a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," Twitter global policy head Monique Meche said in a statement.