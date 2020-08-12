Twitter is testing ways to auto-translate tweets to users' preferredlanguage

Highlights Micro-blogging site Twitter is coming up with new features to enhance the overall user experience.

Micro-blogging site Twitter is coming up with new features to enhance the overall user experience. The social media giant is now working to bring another feature to the fore. As per the latest reports, Twitter is testing a new feature that would auto-translate tweets to users' primary language. Currently, Twitter has an option of translating tweets but for that user will have to enable tap on the translate option to enable it.

The micro-blogging site is testing the feature which automatically translates the tweets to the primary language of the user. "In order to make it easier to understand the conversations you follow on Twitter, we are experimenting with automatic translations to Tweets in other languages that appear on your homepage. We know that sometimes it can take a long time to translate Tweet by Tweet and stay on top of what is relevant to you," said Twitter said in a statement.

The company revealed that the feature is being tested in Brazil only with selected iOS and Android users. As per the process, the tweets in English or any other languages will be automatically translated to Brazilian Portuguese. Users will have the option to set language preferences according to their choices. For instance, if you want all your tweets to be translated in Hindi you can set the preference to that and similarly for any other language.

"When accessing the home page, a group of people will start to see all Tweets written in different languages translated into Portuguese. One part of the group will see the translated text and can click to return it to the original language, while the other part will view the translation and the original text in the same Tweet in a standard way. If a Tweet is translated, it will have the warning "Translated from English by Google" or "Translated from English by Microsoft"," the statement by Twitter read.

The feature is being tested in Brazil and the company says that the feature will be rolled out in other countries based on the performance.

On a related note, Twitter today rolled out the reply-limiting feature to all users across the globe. The new feature by the app would let users control who replies to their tweets. They will have the option of choosing from three different options "everyone", "people who follow you" and "people you have mentioned in your tweets". However, people who will be barred from commenting under the tweet can still like and share the tweet.