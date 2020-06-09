Twitter is working on a feature that will allow people to request for verified badges

Highlights Reverse engineer Jane Wong has spotted the Request Verification feature on Twitter.

Twitter is working on an in-app system for people to request verification for their accounts, again. Reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong who keeps track of the new features of Twitter, Facebook, and other mainstream apps before they go live spotted the findings which Twitter later confirmed to TechCrunch.

Wong found an added "Request Verification" option that appears in a redesigned account settings screen, the report stated.

The feature has not been made available to the public, Twitter said. This will reportedly be the first time Twitter will make its guidelines available to the public for better transparency.

Twitter has said that it will also publicly document what qualifies a Twitter user to be verified. And the company will eventually bring back the option that allows people to request verification.

However, there is no clarity on when the feature will go live to the public.

Twitter had temporarily stopped taking requests from people for verification after many users complained saying that the system was unfair when it verified a White Supremacist back in 2017.

The outrage followed Twitter's pace to verify accounts on the platform to gradually reduce but it did not stop. In the US, Twitter continued verifying candidates who held a public office. And in the recent backdrop of COVID 19, Twitter started verifying health experts.

In 2018, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey said that the intention was to open verification to everyone. "And to do it in a way that's scalable, where [Twitter] is not in the way and people can verify more facts about themselves and we don't have to be the judge or imply any bias on our part," the Verge had quoted Dorsey.

Twitter goes big on sharing everything in the public domain. Twitter has been in the news for its policies and guidelines.

In the latest development, Jack Dorsey and Twitter listed out policies and guidelines for labelling or removing tweets. This came as a clarification after the platform screened one of Donald Trump's tweets which stated "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

"We will continue to be transparent in how we make our decisions and be open with our rationale on how we label certain Tweets. Publicly sharing our work is core to everything we do. If we can't explain and be confident in our determination, we will not label a Tweet," Twitter Safety account said.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey tweeted, "A thread on our principles to PROMOTE health in the public conversation

The principles:

1. Decrease potential for likely harm

2. Decrease harmful bias & incentives

3. Decrease reliance on content removal

4. Increase diverse perspectives

5. Increase public accountability"