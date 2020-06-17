Twitter launches dedicated search prompt to help curb domestic violence in India

Highlights Twitter India has partnered with NCW and Ministry of Health and Welfare to assist women during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and mobile.twitter.com in India and will be available in English and Hindi.

This is an expansion of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp prompt directed at providing help to people.

Twitter India has collaborated with the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to assist people, especially women seeking help against domestic violence.

Twitter noted that domestic violence cases have increased by large numbers in the backdrop of COVID-19. The dedicated search prompt will serve information and updates from authoritative sources around domestic violence.

The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and mobile.twitter.com in India and will be available in English and Hindi, Twitter said in a statement.

Whenever users type certain keywords related to domestic violence, it will direct them to the main pages of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission for Women. These pages then direct the users seeking help to various pages and helpline numbers.

Some of these terms include crime against women, domestic violence, dowry, dowry death, gender violence, gender-based violence, lockdown violence, marital rape and POSH (prevention of sexual harassment), a report by PTI stated.

This is an expansion of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp prompt, which was specifically put in place for the public to find out credible information on critical issues.

The tool will be reviewed at regular intervals by the Twitter team to ensure that all related keywords generate proactive search prompts. Twitter said the National Commission for Women (NCW), which receives complaints of domestic violence from across India, has recorded more than two-fold rise in gender-based violence in the lockdown period.

Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, India, and South Asia said, "We recognise collaboration with the public, government and NGOs is key to combating the complex issue of domestic violence. Accessing reliable information through this search prompt could be a survivor's first step towards seeking help against abuse and violence."

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, the NCW, said: "With social distancing norms in place, several women are unable to contact their regular support systems. This initiative by Twitter will provide big support to the survivors, who would otherwise be easily isolated without access to relevant information and help".

Sharma noted that there have been adverse effects on women and girls who may be victims of intimate partner violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by UN women stated that 243 million women and girls aged 15-49 globally have been subjected to sexual and/or physical violence perpetrated by an intimate partner in the past 12 months.



