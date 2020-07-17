Twitter makes chatting easier on its platform, rolls out dedicated Direct Messaging boxon web

Highlights The DM box has been rolled out for Twitter on the web.

Now you don't have to head to a different window to chat with your Twitter contacts, you can do it while scrolling down your feed as well. The micro-blogging site has rolled out a dedicated Direct Messaging box that appears on your feed. The feature is similar to Facebook Messenger, Google hangouts, and even LinkedIn.

Announcing the new feature, a tweet from the official handle of Twitter read, "Keep the Tweets flowing and the conversations going, without switching between other tabs and the Messages tab. On the desktop version of https://twitter.com, you can now access your DMs at the bottom right of your screen when you're not on the Messages tab."

The DM box has been rolled out for Twitter on the web. The chatbox can be seen in the Twitter feed at the bottom right side of the page. By rolling out this feature, Twitter has made communicating easier on the site. Earlier, people had to open a special window every time they got a DM and to continue chatting, it was difficult to jump back to the chat page and then to the main page. However, only the first five people who have interacted with will appear on the chatbox, to view all the chats you will have to head to Messages to get a full view of the contacts you have interacted with.

The chatbox is already available in Facebook, Google Hangouts, and LinkedIn. This makes it easier for people to multi-task. For instance, you can chat with your friends or followers and also post comments or share something on your feed without really exiting the chat window. Twitter chatbox possesses a similar outlook and features as that of Facebook, Google, and Linkedin.

Twitter for mobile hasn't received the dedicated chat box feature and that's pretty much understood. It is inconvenient to have a window within a window on a mobile app. Twitter could either roll out a dedicated app for chats like Facebook did with Messenger or could simply enhance the in-app chatting feature. But adding a chatbox to the feed on mobile would be a bad idea. It is better to look at and easier to use only on large-screen devices.

While some people have already received the new chatbox, some are yet to get it as Twitter is still rolling out the feature. So don't fret if you haven't received it yet, you will get it sooner or later.