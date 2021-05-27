Twitter responds to new Indian IT rules, says it is concerned by recent events

Highlights Twitter has requested the Ministry to consider a minimum of three months extension for it to implement new rules.

The company says it is concerned about the requirement to make an individual criminally liable for content on the platform.

Twitter India says that it has been in regular dialogue with the government for several months.

Twitter has finally responded to India's new IT rules and said it would strive to comply with applicable law in India. Replying to a query, Twitter tells India Today Tech that it is particularly concerned about the requirement to make an individual (the compliance officer) criminally liable for content on the platform, the requirements for proactive monitoring, and the blanket authority to seek information about our customers.

Twitter goes on to add that this represents dangerous overreach that is inconsistent with open, democratic principles.

"Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter has also urged the Ministry of Electronics and IT to publish these Standard Operating Protocols on procedural aspects of compliance for public consultation.

The company also requested an extension in order for Twitter to implement the rules. Twitter India requested the Ministry to consider a minimum of three months extension for Twitter to implement the Rules.

The company added that it continues to accept grievances from users and law enforcement via its existing grievance redressal channel available here under the new Rules.

The company also expressed how it feels about recent events in India where it was served notice.

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules," a Twitter spokesperson said.

"We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public," the spokesperson added.