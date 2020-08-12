Twitter rolls out reply-limiting feature for all users

Highlights After months of testing, Twitter has finally rolled out the reply limiting feature for users across the globe

After months of testing, Twitter has finally rolled out the reply limiting feature for users across the globe. The new feature by the micro-blogging allows users to manage who can reply to their tweets. Twitter has been working on it for quite some time and it even accidentally told the iOS users about the feature in its latest update. The feature has been rolled out to all users across the globe.

The reply-limiting feature was one of the most anticipated features that Twitter has made available to everyone. Announcing the new feature, Suzanne Xie product head of Twitter, said," Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what's happening when they can choose who can reply. Today, we're launching conversations settings so unwanted replies don't get in the way of meaningful conversations. We've already seen new types of conversations using these settings that weren't really possible before such as interviews and panels."

The new feature has been designed keeping in mind the public figures in mind including politicians, actors, and journalists among others, who are subjected to slander and unnecessary harassment on the social media platform. This feature will allow users to control whether their followers can comment under their tweets or not. However, users who can't reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets.

Twitter had started testing the feature way back in May and some of the users who got a chance to test the feature had told the company that they feel more comfortable Tweeting and more protected from spam and abuse.

In order to get the new feature, users will have to update to the latest version of the app. So before you compose a tweet on Twitter, you can choose whether you want "everyone" to reply to your tweets, you can also select only the "people you follow" to reply to your tweet or you can simply allow the "people you have mentioned in your tweets" to reply to it.

"These settings prevented an average of three potentially abusive replies while only adding one potentially abusive retweet with comment. And, we didn't see any uptick in unwanted direct messages." Suzanne said in a blog.

"Twitter serves the public conversation, so it's important for people to be able to see different perspectives. We'll keep working on making it easier for people to find the entire discussion through Retweets with Comments. Also, we're trying out a new label to make it more obvious when these conversation settings are used, she added.



