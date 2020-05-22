Twitter rolls out Retweet with Comments feature for Android and web users: All you need to know

Highlights Twitter has now rolled out the Retweet with comments feature for the Android and Web users.

Micro-blogging site Twitter will now let its users see all the posts that have been retweeted with the comments. A month after releasing the feature for iOS users, Twitter has now rolled out the Retweet with comments feature for the Android and Web users.

The new feature by Twitter will basically allow users to see how many people have retweeted his posts with comments and how many have done that without comments. When you tap on the Retweet written under your tweet, you will find a new window that would allow you to see the tweets with or without comments. This feature would make it easier for you to reply to the person who has retweeted your tweet with a comment if you wish to. This can be done without searching the tweets or using @ to reply to a person.

Announcing the same, Twitter posted from its official account, "Now on Android and web see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet!"

Twitter has also rolled out a host of new features to enhance the security and privacy of its users. The company announced hat it is testing a new feature that would let the user choose who can reply to their tweets. This would help the people to protect their tweets from slander and unwanted replies on the micro-blogging site. It will be more useful for the people on the public eye who are subjected to trolls and hateful comments on a regular basis. The feature has been made available to a handful of people globally but Twitter is planning to roll out the feature for all its users soon.

Users will get an option to allow either "people you follow" and "Only people you mention" to reply to their tweets. If any of the options are selected, no other person can reply to the tweets. When selecting either of these options, Twitter will grab out the reply icon so that readers know that they cannot reply to the tweet. However, people can still view the tweet, retweet it with a comment, or like the tweet.

Not just this, Twitter had also rolled out another feature that will start labeling tweets that are potentially harmful and could mislead the readers. "We may use these labels and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. This will make it easier to find facts and make informed decisions about what people see on Twitter," Twitter had said in a blog.