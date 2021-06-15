Twitter says appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer in India

Complying with the Indian government's new IT rules, Twitter has now appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer in India. Announcing the development, the company has promised to share more details on it shortly.

The update comes after a prolonged battle with the Indian government over its new IT rules. The new law required tech companies in India including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google and others to appoint chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer in the country.

A Twitter spokesperson told PTI that the company will "continue to make every effort to comply with new guidelines; Keeping IT Ministry apprised of progress at every step."