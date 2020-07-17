Twitter says scammers targeted 130 accounts in high-profile hack

Highlights Twitter said around 130 accounts were targeted by attackers in the high-profile hack on July 15.

Twitter on Friday shared details about the platform's ongoing investigation of the Wednesday incident that left tens of high-profile accounts compromised. Twitter said that a total of 130 accounts were targeted by the attackers. Twitter said that it will continue working with the impacted account owners over the next several days. It further said that it will continue to assess whether non-public data related to these accounts was compromised.

"Based on what we know right now, we believe approximately 130 accounts were targeted by the attackers in some way as part of the incident. For a small subset of these accounts, the attackers were able to gain control of the accounts and then send Tweets from those accounts," Twitter's security page read.

Twitter through its support page noted:

--The accounts which have been locked may or may not be necessarily hacked or compromised.

--For all accounts, downloading Twitter data is still disabled while Twitter continues its investigation.

--As part of caution, Twitter has locked some accounts that had attempted to change the account's password during the past 30 days.

"As part of the additional security measures we've taken, you may not have been able to reset your password. Other than the accounts that are still locked, people should be able to reset their password now," Twitter said.

Where resetting passwords are concerned, Twitter said it is not necessary for users to change their password. "We have no evidence that attackers accessed passwords. Currently, we don't believe resetting your password is necessary."

Twitter further said that it has also been taking aggressive steps to secure its systems while investigations are ongoing. It said that it was in the process of assessing longer-term steps for the platform's security.

Twitter on Thursday admitted that the high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked because some employees with access to internal tools were targeted by hackers using a "coordinated social engineering attack."

In related news, it could be possible that the Twitter hack on Wednesday was carried out through "SIM Swapping". A detailed report by Krebs on Security has stated that SIM swapping is a form of crime that involves bribing, hacking, or coercing employees at mobile phone and social media companies into providing access to a target's account.

Krebs on Security found that ahead of the Twitter attack on Wednesday, there was an ad posted on OGusers, a forum dedicated to account hijacking. The ad was posted by a user named Chaewon who said that they could change email addresses tied to any Twitter account for $250, and provide direct access to accounts for between $2,000 and $3,000 a piece.