Twitter starts accepting verification requests after briefly halting the process

Twitter has reopened its verification request portal days after halting the process briefly. This means that users can submit verification request all over again. The micro-blogging had halted the verification process weeks after launching due to an avalanche of requests. Twitter had reopened its verification portal five years after shutting the process.

Twitter had halted the verification process on May 29 but reopened the portal four days later. Announcing the same, Twitter posted from its official account, "Requests are open! Sorry about that pause now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge." Some users are yet to get the verification request form on their app. Twitter had earlier said that it would be rolled out to users gradually.

Twitter had stopped verifying profiles in 2017 after it received severe backlash for verifying the account of a white supremacist. But now Twitter is back with a new set of guidelines and is particular about who it will verify and how the process will be carried out. Twitter had revealed in a blog that it would take the help of technology as well as a human view to verify the accounts of users.

Twitter had rolled out the verification process for all users but in its blog, it had noted that users who belong to the following categories including Government, Companies, brands and organizations, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals will get a verified profile. So while filling up the verification form, the user will have to confirm his identity and provide various links to verify his identity and details related to his work.

Along with this Twitter its users to have a complete profile. Meaning users should have a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number. Users should be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

The coveted blue badge on profile helps people in distinguishing the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. "It gives people on Twitter more context about who they're having conversations with, so they can determine if it's trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations," the blog says.