Twitter stops accepting verification requests weeks after launching public verification program

Highlights Twitter has halted its verification program weeks after rolling out the verification application to users.

Interestingly, Twitter had brought back the verification program after five long years.

Twitter had stopped verifying users in 2017 after it received severe backlash for giving a blue tick to a white supremacist.

Twitter has halted its verification program weeks after rolling out the verification application to users. Interestingly, Twitter had brought back the verification program after five long years. It had rolled out the new verification application to users last week. But seems like Twitter is overburdened with the requests and will only resume when it is able to clear its backlog. The Verification Request feature was not even rolled out to all the users. Twitter had said that it will gradually roll out the application form.

Twitter on Friday announced that it would not take any more requests. "We're rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted.We'll reopen requests soon! (We pinky swear)." Looks like users will have to wait a little longer to get the coveted blue tick beside their name on their profile on the micro-blogging messaging app as Twitter has not revealed when the process would reopen.

Some users including me had not received the verification application. Even before some users could submit requests for verification, the process has been put on hold. Getting verified on Twitter has its own benefits. When you get a blue tick beside your name on your profile, you are acknowledged, your opinion is heard.

Twitter had stopped verifying users in 2017 after it received severe backlash for giving a blue tick to a white supremacist. However, now Twitter has brought back the verification process with a new set of guidelines. It has specifically mentioned who is and who is not eligible to apply for a blue tick on Twitter. Only after series of reviews, the user after submitting all the proofs and links will get verified.

Twitter in its blog had stated that users who belong to the following categories including Government, Companies, brands and organizations, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals will get a verified profile. So while filling up the verification form, the user will have to confirm his identity and provide various links to verify his identity and details related to his work.

Twitter had noted that it would take the help of the technology as well as require the human view to verify profiles. "We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process. We'll share more details about the application process soon," the company had said in its blog.