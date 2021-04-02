Twitter to launch Spaces on web soon

Twitter's Clubhouse-like feature Spaces will reportedly be made available on the web. The feature is currently available to iOS and Android users only, but new reports have suggested that it could be launched on the web too. The company has confirmed working on the web version of the audio chat room to The Verge.

Tech Blogger Jane Manchun Wong was the first to report about Twitter Spaces coming on the desktop. She had posted the screenshots of how the Spaces preview card would look like on the web. Sharing the screenshots, Wong wrote, "Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app."

Not just Jane, a Twitter Spaces developer had also shared the designs of the audio chat room feature that might appear on web. He wrote," Trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces.

Twitter's Spaces, the concept which has been borrowed from Clubhouse , lets users have audio-discussions and allows users to join a "space" through DM invites. However, they can change the settings while the Space is open. Spaces in a support page has noted that for now, a maximum of 10 people can speak at the same time. However, there is no limit on the number of listeners.

Twitter notes that it retains copies of Spaces for 30 days after the end "to review for violations of the Twitter Rules." Twitter notes that hosts can download a copy of their Space data for as long as it retains a copy of it. Speakers can also download a copy of the transcription of what they said in a Space if they have transcriptions turned on. Another difference between Spaces and Clubhouse is that the latter does not let users share emojis. However, Twitter describes Spaces as the "space to share thoughts, send emojis, and more."

As of now, the Clubhouse-like audio chat room feature is only limited to iOS and Android phones. Making it available on web would also broaden Twitter's reach and will help it in completing with Clubhouse. Interestingly, Clubhouse is only available for iOS users. However, the company did announce that the feature will be rolled out to Android soon.