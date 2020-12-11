Twitter users can now post tweets on Snapchat

Highlights Twitter has collaborated with Snapchat to let users post tweets on the photo-sharing platform.

Twitter has collaborated with Snapchat to let users post tweets on the photo-sharing platform. The tweets can be posted as stickers on Snapchat. However, the feature is only rolling out to iOS users for now. Twitter and Snapchat are yet to announced the feature for Android. Earlier, Twitter had introduced a Snapchat-like feature called Fleets and now the two social media platforms have been integrated.

Announcing the feature, Twitter shared on its official platform, "Sharing Tweets directly to your Snapchat Stories is now easier than ever. Rolling out today on iOS!" Twitter revealed that once the feature is rolled out, it will also test sharing tweets to Instagram.

Here is how you can share tweets as stickers in your Snapchat stories

 Update your Twitter app on the App Store.

 Open the Twitter app on your iPhone after updating. Tap on the tweet you want to share.

 Below the tweet, you will find a new Snapchat icon. Tap on the Snapchat icon at the bottom of the share menu to create the sticker



 When you tap on the Snapchat icon to share the tweet, the Snap will link back to the tweet on Twitter where you can see the whole conversation

Talking about its plans of launching for Android users, a Twitter spokesperson told CNET, "We're working on rolling this out for Twitter for Android soon. In the coming days, we'll be testing a similar integration with Instagram for a small group of people on iOS devices. We hope that these will be the first of many integrations of its kind."

Interestingly, the cross-platform integration came weeks after Twitter imbibed Snapchat, an Instagram-like feature. Fleets is like Instagram Stories. The Fleets appear at the top of your Twitter account, right below the icon. To view Fleets posted by the people you follow, you can tap on their profile pictures to view their Fleets. The Fleets don't remain permanently on the site like Tweets. They cannot be shared, liked, or get comments. However, people can react to your tweets with Direct Messages if you follow the person and are followed by him. Fleets won't remain in your profile for long so you can always write about your current state of mind or post a picture that you want to share immediately without giving much thought to it.

Fleets only remain for a limited period in time and it cannot be shared further with users unless you take a screenshot. Twitter users in India had a mixed reaction to this newly added feature by the micro-blogging site, while some quite liked the Instagram-like qualities, some wished to disable the feature immediately.