Twitter users can submit verification requests from January 2021

Twitter on Wednesday shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021. The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.

"We are excited to relaunch public applications for verification in 2021 through a new, self-serve application process that will be available on the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting material," Twitter said in a blog.

The company said it will use both automated and human review processes to verify. "We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process. We'll share more details about the application process soon," it added.

Twitter had stopped the verification process in 2017 following the outrage over the verification of the profile of a white supremacist. The company clarified that verifying is not a form of endorsement and Twitter does not endorse anybody by adding a blue badge next to their profile. However, Twitter continued to verify users despite the pause but the process was internalized.

Earlier in November, Twitter opened its portal for suggestions regarding the verification from users. The company revealed that in their public feedback period they received more than 22,000 survey responses. Twitter also shared the categories it would evaluate government officials, journalists, brands, activists. Twitter could also add categories for religious leaders and academics.

Apart from issuing blue badges to notable accounts, Twitter also announced that it would remove the badge from inactive accounts or accounts of people who violate the Twitter policies. "If your account is at risk of losing its verified badge, you'll receive an automated email and an in-app notification informing you of what changes need to be made to avoid automatic removal of your blue verified badge. As long as you make those changes before January 20, 2021, your account will not lose its badge," the blog said.

Twitter is also working on introducing new labels for automated accounts of bots and it also plans to memorialize accounts that belong to Twitter users who have passed away. The company will add separate labels to these accounts.