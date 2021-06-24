Twitter users in India can now earn cash for tweets using Tip Jar

Highlights Twitter had announced a new feature called Tip Jar to let users send and receive money on Twitter as tips.

Twitter had announced a new feature called Tip Jar to let users send and receive money on Twitter as tips. The feature was not rolled out in India because an Indian payment gateway was not added to it. However, now Twitter has added Razorpay as an additional payment provider. Notably, the feature is not open for all only a limited group of people. So only the creators, journalists, public figures can add Tip Jar to the profile.

The Tip Jar icon can be added next to the Follow button on the profile page. The people who can add the Tip Jar to their profiles will be able to enable a list of payment services or platforms through which their audience can support their cause. All these payment options will be listed under the Tip Jar icon.

"To start, only a limited group will see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders. It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters. Everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services.

Twitter had earlier added only Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo as payment providers, but now it has added Razorpay which makes it easy for Indian users to monetise their tweets.

"By integrating Razorpay, we are hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift. Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil," Twitter said in the blog.

Twitter users will be able to support their favourite content creator and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. Twitter said that it is planning to add more payment providers to the feature around the world.

Tip Jar is available to iOS and Android users, and it will appear as an icon on your Twitter profiles. But the Android users can also access Tip Jar within Spaces.