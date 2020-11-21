Twitter will give US President account to Joe Biden on Jan 20 even if Trump doesn't concede

Highlights Twitter will move the @POTUS account to Joe Biden on the Inauguration Day.

Other official accounts like @whitehouse, @VP and @FLOTUS will also change ownership.

Trump will continue to have access to @realDonaldTrump which has over 89 million followers.

At a time when US President Donald Trump continues to assert that he won the recent US election, Twitter has said that it will move the ownership of the @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden when he is sworn in on Inauguration Day.

An official spokesperson for Twitter in a statement to The Verge said, "Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20, 2021, as we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration."

Other presidential accounts, including @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS, will also change ownership and will go to the office bearers in the new US administration.

Twitter is saying that it will transfer the US President account to Biden even if President Donald Trump doesn't concede elections. So far, Trump has refused to agree that he has lost and continues to tweet that he actually won the US election.

At the same, Donald Trump will continue to control his personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, after Biden's swearing in. Although, the personal account will lose the special protection it gets due to Trump's status as a world leader which means his account will be subjected to the same rules that apply on the majority of the users on the platform.

In the wake of Trump's tweets denying the stated results of the US election, there have been calls that his Twitter account should be suspended for spreading fake news. However, Twitter has so far refrained from taking any such action. Instead, it has labelled the misleading tweets made from Trump's account as "disputed".

The former US President Barack Obama is the most followed person on twitter with over 125 million followers. Canadian singer Justin Bieber is the second most followed person with 113 million followers and the American pop artist Katy Perry with 109 million followers is the third most followed person on the microblogging site.

Donald Trump is currently the 6th most followed person with 89 million followers and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 15th most followed person on Twitter with over 63 million followers.