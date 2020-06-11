Twitter will now ask users to read articles before sharing: Here is why

Highlights Twitter is testing a new feature that would prompt users to read an article before sharing it on their profile.

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new feature that would prompt users to read an article before sharing it on their profile. This is just another step taken by the tech company to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform and encourage informed discussion. The new prompt will ask users whether they would want to open an article before retweeting it.

There are times when the headlines are grossly misleading and sometimes they don't even echo the thoughts that are inside a copy. Most of the time, they are either written with an aim to attract readers or gain clicks. In such cases, people don't often open the link and share the article on their handles without really knowing what the story conveys.

A tweet confirming the same was posted from the official handle of Twitter support. The tweet read, "Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."

The feature would be first rolled out for Android users.

The tech giant has strengthened its game against the spread of fake news and misinformation. Twitter even went ahead and fact-checked some of the tweets by US President and also pulled down a video posted by Trump for "violating its rules about glorifying violence". This led to a huge showdown between the company and Trump, he signed an executive order to take away legal immunity from social media platforms for the content produced by third-party users.

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey refused to budge despite the executive order and had said that his company will continue to point out disputed information. "Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions, " he said.

Earlier, Dorsey had said that hat he is accountable for the actions of the company and had also requested Trump to keep his employees out of it. The move came a month after Twitter announced that it will add labels and warnings to tweets that could potentially mislead people. The company had also stated that they will label fake tweets and misleading tweets irrespective of who posts them.