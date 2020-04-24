Twitter will now let users seeRetweets with comments of any tweet:All you need to know

Highlights he micro-blogging site is testing a new feature that would show all the posts that have been retweeted with a comment.

Twitter is all set to roll out an interesting feature and has already begun testing it. The micro-blogging site is testing a new feature that would show all the posts that have been retweeted with a comment.

The new feature by Twitter is not something outlandish, you can still search for retweets that include comments but by introducing the new feature, Twitter wants to make the experience simpler for all its users.

Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead of Twitter, confirmed the news on the social networking site. He wrote, "We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let's you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience."

So once you have tweeted something and after you get a lot of likes retweets, the new feature which Twitter is testing will open divide your retweets into two different parts. One section would consist of retweets with comments and the other section would include the retweets without comments. In that case, it would be easier for you to reply to the person who has retweeted your tweet with a comment if you wish to. This can be done without searching the tweets or using @ to reply to a person.

Twitter is currently just testing the features and some users seem to have received the new feature as per the screenshots they have shared on the site. Kayvon Beykpour did not reveal the exact time when the feature will be out but he hinted that it will be out soon for the users across the globe.

On a related note, Twitter has strengthened its game to curb misinformation on its platform. The company said that it will instantly remove any tweet that provides wrong information about COVID-19 or endorse 5G conspiracy theories. A lot of fake news about coronavirus was being shared across the social media platforms but things took a nasty turn when the 5G conspiracy theorists started burins 5G towers, claiming a link to the virus.

"We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in a harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," the company had said in a tweet. Twitter was successful in removing over 2,230 tweets with misleading and potentially harmful content ever since it announced that they would remove fake tweets related to COVID-19.

The other social media giant Facebook too had taken aggressive steps to remove such misleading information from its platforms.