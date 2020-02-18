Uber collaborates with Delhi Police to enhance passenger safety through Himmat App

Highlights Uber will share their real-time location with the Delhi Police

Safety has always been one of the major concerns of the residents of Delhi especially when the sun goes down. Majority of women commuters in the capital have reported of unpleasant experiences they have had while travelling in cabs and autos in the dark. So in a bid to enhance the safety of the commuters, cab aggregator Uber has partnered with the Delhi Police to integrate its safety features with their Himmat app.

The integration will help Delhi Police in retrieving real-time locations of drivers and passengers. In case of an emergency, Delhi Police can help assign the nearest police station in case of a distressed call and prevent any unfortunate incident to take place. However, it would be entirely the passenger's call if they want to share their location with the Delhi Police. The option will be provided on the app menu.

So when a rider presses the emergency button the app, Uber will share their real-time location with the Delhi Police Control room for immediate action.

Apart from that, the Himmat App will also allow the passengers to acquire information about their driver by scanning the QR code. The QR cards will be provided to all the driver-partners of Uber. So far over 1000 cards have been distributed to the drivers in Delhi. Both Police and Uber are extending their partnership by providing more QR cards to the drivers.

Confirming the same, Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner, Delhi Police said in a statement, Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public. This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency. With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver-partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors.

The integration with the Himmat App will also allow the travellers to directly contact the police on the app if any untoward incident takes place.

So here's exactly how the feature works

*In case of an emergency, a rider can access the safety feature to talk to the police

* Soon after the complaint has been made, a safety expert will call the rider and confirm if they can share their real-time location and other details with Delhi Police Control Room.

* Once the rider gives the nod, Uber will share some details such as their name, contact number, emergency contact number, the live link of the location of the driver, car details and driver details.

The Delhi Police and Uber also have plans to integrate emergency number 112 on the app.