Uber launches UberMedic in India for healthcare workers

Ride-hailing giant Uber has launched a special service exclusively for the healthcare workers in India called the UberMedic. The medical professionals in India can book a cab from their homes to the healthcare centers using the UberMedic service launched by Uber.

As India is under complete lockdown for 21-days, the app-based cabs like Uber and Ola have suspended their services in India. This has made it difficult for people in essential services to commute to their workplaces. However, among all the essential services, the most important services are being provided by doctors and other medical staff. Keeping that in mind, Uber came up with UberMedic. As per the company, they have chosen only top-rated drivers and dedicated cars for UberMedic services. All the drivers who have been picked up for the project are well aware of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Uber has also partnered with some hospitals for the UberMedic services and they are likely to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to drivers, which would comprise of hand sanitizers, safety gloves, face masks, and disinfectant sprays. "Uber will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform. Keeping the safety of drivers in mind, and in line with government advisory, we will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including hand sanitizers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks," Uber wrote on its blog.

"Uber is working closely with a network of hospitals and leveraging our global experience and technology, UberMedic allows hospitals to easily and reliably arrange transportation for doctors and other health workers to and from their homes as well as to health care facilities. We take this opportunity to thank frontline medical workers, who are helping keep us all safe," Pradeep Parameswaran, president of Uber India said in a statement.

So how can medical professional avail the services?

To avail, the services, the hospitals and other healthcare institutions are required to call UberMefic on 0804685 2190 between 8 am and 8 pm, if they want to avail the services for their doctors and nursing staff. UberMedics can also be accessed at uberIndia-covid-help@uber.com.

On a related note, Uber's competitor in India, Ola will also allocate 500 cabs to the Karnataka government for COVID-19 related activities. Deputy CM of the state, C N Ashwathnarayan took to Twitter to announce the collaboration, he wrote, "Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash ! (sic)".

For the unversed, Ola and Uber had suspended their cab services in India for the general public till April 14 due to a 21-day lockdown.