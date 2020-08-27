Uber will now let users rent autorickshaws for multiple hours

Highlights Ride-hailing paint Uber on Wednesday announced a 24*7 Auto rental service in six Indian cities.

Ride-hailing paint Uber on Wednesday announced a 24*7 Auto rental service in six Indian cities. The new services launched by the cab aggregator will let users book an auto for up to 8 hours and make as many stops as he wants. The minimum booking time is one hour and 10km. The services have been made available in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The Uber auto rental package starts at Rs 149 for a one-hour trip or a trip covering 10km. However, if you exceed the 10km market, you will be charged Rs 9.50 for every kilometre and Rs 1 for every minute spent. The base fare for every rental trip would be Rs 79. So for instance, if you book an auto for say 4 hours and cover a distance of 20km, you will be charged based on the total hours you have spent and the total kilometres you have covered. Even if you make multiple stoppages, things won't change for you as only your hours will be counted.

However, the auto rental bookings cannot be changed or destinations cannot be altered once the driver starts the trip. In cabs, you still have the option to cut short or extend your destination but this won't be possible in auto rentals. Before starting the trips, you can make all the changes you want. The autorickshaws can be booked for up to 8 hours but for you will have to opt for the 8-hour package which would cost you approximately Rs 809. The minimum duration that you can book an auto for is one hour.

"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace and Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said about Uber's new services in a statement.

Apart from the auto rentals, Uber is already running the cab rentals services successfully. The ride-hailing app also has rental services called Black Rentals in which you can book SUV for multiple hours and multiple kilometres. The prices for the same start at Rs 380.

If you want to book any of the rental services, simply scroll down to the bottom of the app and tap on the type of transport you want to rent and book it the same way you book your cab.