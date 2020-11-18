Underwater drone Geneinno T1 Pro dives up to 574-feet

Highlights Geneinno T1 Pro is an underwater drone that can dive as deep as 574-feet.

Geneinno T1 Pro equips Sony sensor to capture 4K videos up to 30fps.

Geneinno T1 Pro is available all across the globe for $2,999.

Drones are getting popular among content creators. Earlier, drones were commonly used in agriculture and real-estate sectors. Now, filmmakers and photographers fly drones to capture cinematic shots. While drones are known to be flown in the sky, there is a company that has designed a diving drone.

Geneinno, an underwater robotics company, launched its second underwater drone recently. The company announced its first diving drone, the Geneinno T1 in 2018. The T1 underwater drone model features a robotic arm, fullHD video recording at up to 394-feet and more. Now, we have the successor of Geneinno T1 and it is called Geneinno T1 Pro.

Geneinno T1 Pro: Tech specs

--The T1 Pro can dive as deep as 574 feet under the waters. It features a 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch Sony CMOS sensor with an F2.5 aperture. The drone camera has a fixed shutter speed of 1/30 second. It also has electronic image stabilization.

--The T1 Pro can shoot in JPEG, DNG RAW, or both at the same time to an internal 128GB memory card.

--For the video capture, the Geneinno T1 Pro can record 4K videos up to 30fps and 1080p videos up to 60fps. The underwater T1 Pro drones can also livestream up to 1080p resolution.

--The T1 Pro packs a total of six motorized rotors for maximum maneuverability underwater.

--The underwater drone can also light up its surroundings because of 3000 lumens forward-mounted LED beams.

--The diving T1 Pro drone has a peak speed of 6.8 feet per second.

--The T1 Pro has an output of four hours via built-in battery and eight hours via additional external battery. Each battery of the drone can fully charge in three hours.

Geneinno T1 Pro: Price and availability

The T1 Pro underwater drone is available across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania for $2,999. The Geneinno T1 Pro can be pre-ordered now and the company will commence shipping in next four weeks.

As the company states, the Geneinno T1 Pro can be used for underwater filming, aquaculture, hull inspection, shipwreck exploration, sample gathering, underwater rescue, fishing, and port.

The drone camera market is also becoming competitive with each passing day. We also reported that Sony Airpeak will be the company's first drone for vloggers.