Union Health Ministry adopts Twitter Seva to help Indians with queries related to COVID-19

Highlights The Union Health Ministry onboarded Twitter Seva to help Indians with queries related to COVID-19.

The platform will answer broad, common queries about the coronavirus pandemic.

Indians can get their queries answered by tweeting to @CovidIndiaSeva.

The Union Health Ministry in India has onboarded Twitter Seva to help Indians with their queries related to COVID-19, IANS reported.

Whether it is for latest updates on measures taken by the government, learning about access to healthcare services or seeking guidance for someone who perhaps has symptoms but is unsure about where to turn to for help, the service will empower the public to reach out to the authorities, Twitter said in a statement.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As India Fights Corona with social distancing, we are happy to make a concerted online effort by adopting the Twitter Seva solution."

Twitter Seva is a customised live query redressal service. Twitter Seva works on a dashboard that helps process large volumes of tweets, converts them into resolvable tickets, and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution.

Twitter Seva is an India-first innovation launched by The Ministry of Communication back in 2016 in correspondence with Twitter India.

The main purpose behind this was to help various ministries to increase their Twitter outreach and effectively manage the volume of Tweets coming in from citizens to address their issues.

The conversations are transparent are intended to help a large number of people with common queries.

Users must note that it is only for broader queries and does not require the public to share personal contact details or health record details.

"It is powered by a team of experts who are trained and equipped to treat and respond to each query uniquely, and at scale. This will enable us in establishing a direct channel with Indian citizens, connecting with them in real-time to provide the authoritative health and public information," Vardhan added.

As of now, Twitter Seva is tied with many government organisations to help out the citizens. At present, Twitter Seva is being used for citizen engagement by the Ministry of Commerce (@DIPPGOI), the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia), the Department of Telecommunications (@Dot_India), Department of Posts, MTNL, BSNL under the Ministry of Communication, the UP Police (@Uppolice) as well as the Bengaluru Police (@BlrCityPolice).



