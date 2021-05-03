UP lockdown news alert that you received on WhatsApp is fake

The Covid-19 crisis in India is in a state that is beyond comprehension. India is reporting over 3 lakh cases daily and the death toll is rising by the day, as the shortage of medical supplies aggravates the situation. Several states have imposed lockdown to help curb the spread and break the chain. And in times like these, people naturally fall for any news or alert around lockdown in their locale (or state). Some miscreants took advantage of it and spread the rumours that the state of Uttar Pradesh would be locked down till May 10 on WhatsApp. This news is fake. Uttar Pradesh's fact check team has issued a notification saying there is going to be no lockdown in the state as of now.

On Twitter, the Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check team posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message that tells people the lockdown will remain in effect till May 10. The Uttar Pradesh government announced a lockdown in the state last week, from Friday evening to Tuesday morning. Now, the WhatsApp forward floating around says this lockdown will be effective till May 10. The Uttar Pradesh government has not extended the lockdown yet, meaning what you read in your family's WhatsApp group is absolutely fake. The Twitter handle of the fact check team confirmed that this is a piece of misleading information and that people should avoid spreading the likes of it.

The fake WhatsApp message says at least 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be under lockdown till May 10. They include Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Sitapur, Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar, among others.

A separate fake message suggests guidelines for citizens during the lockdown period, including suspension of home delivery service from restaurants. The official lockdown that the Uttar Pradesh government imposed last week does not prohibit home delivery of any item, let alone essentials. At the time of writing this story, both Flipkart and Amazon were delivering what are deemed as both essential and non-essential items, according to the government.

The fact check team of the Uttar Pradesh government has urged people not to pay attention to such rumours, and in case of confusion, contact the team for verification of any such information.

According to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh government, there are currently 2,95,752 active cases, with 30,983 new cases and 36,650 recoveries in 24 hours. The death toll in the state rose by 290 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 13,162, according to the health bulletin by the government. The Uttar Pradesh government is also launching a mega Covid-19 testing campaign in villages of the state to curb rising cases. "Covid testing should be conducted in all the 97,409 revenue villages of the state," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told officials.