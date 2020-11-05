US election counting on, Twitter and Facebook play whack-a-mole with Donald Trump's false claims

Highlights Social media companies are having a field day in America as counting of votes is still on.

Social media companies are having a field day in America as counting of votes is still on. Twitter and Facebook had tightened their laws against misinformation on their platforms months before the US election but little did they know that the election day would turn out to be extremely crucial for them. America is witnessing a tough battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump but what it makes it even more thrilling is the ballyhoo on social media.

Twitter and Facebook have added countless labels to Donald Trump's posts and probably do not know how many more will they have to add till the results come out. The counting of some of the major states including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were pending but Trump was quick to raise a false alarm on social media. He alleged that the Democrats were trying to steal the election. The question remained why was he so quick to jump the gun when the counting is still underway.

Not just Trump, his White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany too got some of her Tweets labelled when she followed the footsteps of Trump. If that was not enough, Trump declared a "big win" on Twitter even the counting in many key states were on.

The Democrats, on the other hand, had called Twitter to suspend Trump's Twitter account till the results are decided."Right now, the President's Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip, It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted." US House candidate David Cicilline wrote on Twitter.

This happened after Trump in a fresh tweet alleged that the Democrats have fixed the election to make Joe Biden, the winner. "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat-run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!" Trump claimed. However, this tweet too was labelled by Twitter.

Although Twitter is having a tough time dealing with Trump's misleading tweets, it is unlikely to go ahead and suspend Trump's Twitter account. As that would lead to more chaotic situations on social media as well as on the streets of the United States of America.

While Twitter has been more brazen in labelling Trump's tweets, Facebook dealt with it more subtly. Twitter added labels to Trump's misleading but Facebook only added a notification to his posts saying that counting is still underway. Facebook also directed users to its election information centre. This is because Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had once said that he has no plans to fact-check the president of America because he believes in free speech. However, the social media giant assures that they would continue to remain vigilant till the results are announced.

"Our work isn't done  we'll stay vigilant and promote reliable information on Facebook as votes continue to be counted," Facebook was quoted by the New York Times as saying.

Twitter on the other hand maintained that it would take action on tweets that prematurely declare victory."As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly," Twitter told the NY.

Now, YouTube which is not as commonly used as Twitter or Facebook too faced problems with several channels live streaming misleading vote results. All the election videos on YouTube came with a label that said that the election results are not announced yet.

However, the drill does not end for social media sites even after the election results are announced because the platforms will be used again for claims and counterclaims, that could give rise to mass hysteria.

Fadi Quran, campaign director at Avaaz, a nonprofit organisation that tracks misinformation, said that the social media sites need to be more attentive. "Platforms need to quickly expand their efforts before the country is plunged into further chaos and confusion. It is a democratic emergency," he told NY Times.