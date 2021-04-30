User shares image of Redmi Note 9 Pro that caught fire, Xiaomi says external force led to damage

Highlights Redmi Note 9 phone catches fire.

User shares image on Twitter.

Xiaomi is investigating matter.

In an unusual incident, a Xiaomi user escaped injuries, after his recently bought Redmi Note 9 Pro unit caught fire. A user named Priyanka Pavra took to Twitter to share the incident that happened to her brother. Priyanka tweeted that she had gifted a Redmi Note phone to his brother in December 2020 and on April 28, the unit caught fire. Since her brother had read about similar cases, he threw water on the phone and escaped a possible injury.

Priyanka shared two images of the burnt unit which is clearly damaged and asked Xiaomi for help. The image suggests that the damaged phone is part of the Redmi Note 9 series. It can be either Redmi Note 9 or Note 9 Pro. The smartphone maker replied to the tweet asking her details and promised to investigate the matter.

"I purchased this phone in the month of December for my younger brother and today few mins back it's start smoking he was scared and he throw water on it because he already saw to many add about phone blast," Priyanka's tweet read.

Xiaomi has told India Today Tech that its team is investigating the matter and initial work suggests that the damage took place because of an external force. It is also in touch with Priyanka to resolve the issue.

"At Redmi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level. At this stage, our team is investigating this case to determine the cause. Based on our initial investigation, the damage was caused due to external force, and thus, classified under 'customer induced damage'. We are in touch with the customer to ensure that the matter is resolved at the earliest," a Xiaomi spokesperson said in an emailed response.

This isn't the first time when an incident like this has come to light. Last year, A Redmi Note 6 Pro caught fire at a local repair shop in Gujarat and was damaged completely. Xiaomi had also given a new unit to a customer who faced the same problem with Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Phones from other brands have also faced similar issues. Samsung faced this problem with its Note series few years back.