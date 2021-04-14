Users can now appeal to Facebook Oversight Board to take down objectionable posts

Highlights Facebooks oversight board will now accept requests from users for taking down objectionable posts from the platform.

Facebook's oversight board will now accept requests from users for taking down objectionable posts from the platform. The company announced that the option is being rolled out and would be available to all users over the coming weeks. Earlier, the users could appeal to the oversight board to restore content on either Facebook or Instagram after its removal by the content moderators on Facebook. However, now you can get objections content removed by the oversight board.

Facebook's Oversight board had started accepting cases from users in October last year. The board comprises of independent members who keep a check on the decisions made by the Facebook moderators. For instance, if you feel your post has been wrongly removed by the Facebook moderators you can write to the oversight board to reconsider the decision taken by the moderators.

"Now, users can also appeal content to the Board which they think should be removed from Facebook or Instagram. The Board will use its independent judgment to decide what to leave up and what to take down. Our decisions will be binding on Facebook. From today, this option is being rolled out and will be available to all users over the coming weeks. This phased approach is important for ensuring there are no technical issues with the new functionality available to users, and is a standard part of releasing any new product or feature," the company said in a blog.

Facebook says you can approach the oversight board only after you have exhausted the company's appeal process. Once that is done, you will receive an Oversight Board Reference ID in your support inbox and can appeal the decision to the Board. You can report posts, videos, comments, shares and more to the board.

The Oversight Board only picks up cases that may involve many users and "are of critical importance to public discourse".

"Multiple user appeals will be gathered into a single case file for the Board. As multiple users can report the same content, this means the Board may consider multiple submissions from users on a single case. To protect the privacy of those appealing to the Board, we will only include details in our decisions that could easily identify the person who reported the content if they have given permission for us to do so," the blog said.

The five-member panel checks whether the post that has been reported by the users violates Facebook's Community Standards and values, international human rights standards. The board takes a decision about the reported post in about 90 days.