Users in India spent 21.3 hours per month on an average on WhatsApp: Report

Highlights App Annie's latest report claims that TikTok is on track to hit 1.2 billion active users in 2021.

WhatsApp had the most monthly active users in 2020, as per the report.

According to App Annie, Telegram messenger was among breakout apps that saw massive growth last year.

WhatsApp may be facing backlash for the revised privacy policy that went public last week, though, the Facebook-owned app topped the chart in terms of monthly active users last year. According to the State of Mobile 2021 report by App Annie, a mobile data and analytics platform, WhatsApp outshined other popular apps like Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, MX Player, and more during the pandemic.

WhatsApp led the way when it came to average monthly time spent per user among some of the top social networking apps by hours spent last year. According to the report, WhatsApp users in India spent an average of 21.3 hours per month on an average in 2020, a rise of over 20 per cent from 17.2 hours per month in 2019.

Some of the other apps that topped in average monthly time spent chart were Facebook with an average of 17.1 hours per month, Instagram with an average of 9.8 hours per month, and Truecaller with an average of 4.6 hours per month.

"Time spent indicates the reach and depth of engagement among top social apps by time spent, the average time spent per user increased for nearly every app in every market," said the latest State of Mobile 2021 report by App Annie.

The report also claimed that Telegram saw massive growth in 2020 in terms of average monthly time spent and was named among breakout apps that saw massive growth. For those unaware, Telegram has seen a massive surge of users in last week ever since WhatsApp announced the revised privacy policy.

Telegram announced that it surpassed 500 million monthly active users in the first week of January and added 25 million new users in just 72 hours alone. The company revealed that new users were from across the globe 38% from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America and 8% from MENA.

As per the State of Mobile 2021 report, WhatsApp was also the top app in terms of monthly active users with Facebook, Truecaller, Messenger, Amazon, and Instagram following the suite. In terms of downloadS, Facebook topped the chart with WhatsApp being second. According to App Annie, Tinder, Hotstar, Google One, Truecaller, and Netflix were some of the top apps in terms of consumer spending.