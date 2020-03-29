Using Zoom for work? Here are five features you must know

Highlights Millions of people are now using Zoom to stay connected with their teams as they work from home.

Many countries across the world has made work from mandatory as they try to control coronavirus pandemic.

Downloads of Zoom have surged and it has become the top free app in the Google Play store for India. -

At this time when the working professionals across the world are directed to work from home, one needs a dedicated app for remote work meetings, and Zoom is one of the apps that meet the requirements.

Zoom is one of the tech companies that have benefited in surprising ways from the coronavirus pandemic. With more and more people working from home, Zoom has become a sensation overnight among the office-goers (who are no longer going to their offices). The video conferencing application allows people to conduct remote meetings seamlessly and on video.

So if you haven't used the app already what are you waiting for? And once you have Zoom on your phone or computer, do check out these five features that will help you use it more efficiently.

Use meeting IDs

For the unversed, Zoom allows users to schedule meetings but there is a simple trick that saves users from creating a different room for meetings every time. Users can create a Meeting ID instead that can save them the trouble of creating a new ID for every meeting. A meeting can be scheduled on the company's calendar instead of Zoom if you follow the trick.

Not just talk but also text

Apart from video and audio meetings, a user can also make use of the chat feature to deliver the message to the entire group. This can also be done while the meeting is on and a user can continue communicating with other team members without really interrupting the speaker.

These chat channels can be used for many purposes and even when the video or audio meetings are not on. Images, screen grabs from the meetings and many other resources can be shared on the chat groups.

You can share screen

The person hosting a meeting can enable the participants to share their screens based on their team's needs. For example, a person can share his PowerPoint presentation with the entire team during a video meeting using the screen share feature. People can also share images and other files using this feature during a meeting, just the way it is done in an office boardroom.

Active speaker view

This is one of the most important aspects in a video conferencing app and Zoom does provide an active speaker view. This feature allows the software to automatically detect which person is speaking and changes the screen to his window. On a different note, this is also a feature in apps like Google Hangouts and Apple FaceTime. In case too many people are speaking at a time, you can disable other speakers and can only listen to the host.

Host controls

This is a very interesting feature in Zoom. And kind of unique too. This feature allows the person who is hosting a meeting to control its participants' audio, video, and screen-sharing settings. It helps in preventing unwanted distractions during a meeting. This is one of the key appeals on Zoom, and it is particularly handy when you are hosting a teleconference with a large group.