Vaio launches SE14 and SX14 laptops in India, price starts at Rs 88,990

Vaio has announced two new laptops in India named Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. First of the new offerings will be available at a starting price of Rs 88,990, while the SX14 laptops will start retailing at Rs 1,72,990.

Promising some top features at these prices, the new laptops by Vaio will be exclusively available on Amazon. The company has not yet confirmed the date on which the products will live though.

Vaio SE14

Among the two, the Vaio SE14 will be the more pocket-friendly option. It will carry a minimalist design with a chassis made of metal and plastic. The laptop promises up to 12 hours battery life and additional advantages such as airflow enhancement, better power-saving features and a backlit keyboard with spill resistance.

Its specifications include an Intel 11th Gen processor with the company's new SuperFin technology. The Intel Tiger Lake CPUcomes with Iris Xe Integrated GPUs and Thunderbolt 4 with light gaming support.

It will support features like 1080P IR Front Web Camera, TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, BIOS Security, Chassis Lock Slot, Multiple I/O ports and multi-screen output.

Vaio SX14

As for the pricier model, the Vaio SX14 will be featured in a light and durable make for easy mobility. Its highlights include fingerprint and face recognition for instant login facility, 14-inch 4K Ultra HD display and an Intel Core I7 Processor.

Vaio SX14 will offer storage capacity of up to 1TB. It will come with Dolby Audio speakers and a fine-tuned keycap tooling to reduce the high frequency of typing noise.

Connectivity options on the laptop will include USB Type-C port, 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection.