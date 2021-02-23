Venus Optics launches Laowa 11mm F4.5 lens, 65mm F2.8 2X macro lens for Canon and Nikon cameras

Highlights Venus Optics, a Chinese optics manufacturer, has launched two new lenses under its brand name Laowa.

The first lens is the Laowa 11mm F4.5 for Canon RF mount camera systems.

The second lens is the Laowa 65mm F2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO to complement Nikon Z mount camera systems.

We earlier reported that Venus Optics introduced four new Laowa lenses for Fujifilm and Sony cameras. This time, the company has released two more lenses called Laowa 11mm F4.5 lens, and Laowa 65mm F2.8 2X Macro lens. The former lens is meant for Canon RF mount camera systems and the Laowa 65mm F2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO will complement Nikon Z mount camera systems.

Now it's time to deep dive into the technical specifications of the two lenses:

Laowa 11mm F4.5 lens

The Laowa 11mm F4.5 FF RL lens comprises of 14 elements in 10 groups. It is a manual lens with an aperture scale of F4.5 through F22. The lens includes a five-blade aperture diaphragm. It has a minimum focusing distance of 19cm and makes use of a 62mm front filter thread.

The lens is already available for Leica M, L, Sony FE and Nikon Z mount camera systems. Now, it is obtainable for Leica M mount and new Canon RF mount camera systems as well.

Laowa 65mm F2.8 2X Macro lens

The Laowa 65mm F2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO is made of 14 elements in 10 groups with an aperture scale of F2.8 through F22. Similar to the Laowa 11mm F4.5 lens, this one is also a manual lens. It features a nine-blade aperture diaphragm. It has a minimum focusing distance of 17cm and makes use of a 52mm front filter thread.

The lens is already available for Canon EF-M, Fujifilm X and Sony E mount camera systems. Venus Optics has now introduced it for the Nikon Z mount camera system.

Both the new Laowa lenses are up for grabs on the company's official website. However, the price and availability of the lenses in India is still not known.