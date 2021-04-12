Vi announces postpaid plans for businesses and enterprises starting at Rs 299

Highlights Vi has announced business postpaid plans starting from Rs 299.

Vi announced benefits like data pooling, mobile security, location tracking, and entertainment with these plans.

Vi offers postpaid plans starting from Rs 30, Rs 100 and Rs 200 for regular users.

Vi recently announced a new Internet of Solutions for businesses and enterprises. Vi noted that this is an industry-first initiative and that it has become the only telecom company in India to offer "a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support." Vi has also announced business postpaid plans and noted that these plans will help businesses communicate, collaborate, and connect so that they can operate from anywhere. It announced benefits like data pooling, mobile security, location tracking, and entertainment with these plans.

These benefits let business users save on data wastage by managing their employees surplus data through a data pool, get real-time updates on the location of their field staff to ensure their staff safety and stay on top of all their operations, allows business to protect their company devices, no matter where their employees access them. The plans will also give employees a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to access its premium content.

"Introducing Vi Business Plus a suite of postpaid plans that give your employees the flexibility and freedom to function from anywhere, enabling you to strike the right balance between business priorities and employee well-being," Vi on its Twitter handle had noted. "A suite of postpaid plans that help your employees to function with more flexibility and freedom, from anywhere. These specially crafted plans help your teams communicate, collaborate, and connect efficiently, so that business goes on as usual, no matter where they operate from. With plans starting at INR 299, these plans provide great value too," the telco noted on its website. To access these plans, users can visit the website for a callback or reach out to the telco at 1800 123 123 123.



The Business Plus plans also offer REDX with access to priority service, complimentary domestic and international lounge access, special international calling rates among other benefits. It also gives Postpaid Integrate that offers data sharing and cumulated rented discounts with up to 9 discounts in a group.

For regular users, Vi offers some of the postpaid plans starting from Rs 30. This plan gives international calling benefit to the US and Canada at 50 paise per minute, China and Hong Kong for Rs two per minute and Bangladesh and UK for Rs 3 per minute and calls to Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand at Rs 5 per minute. Two more postpaid plans offer only data and are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 that give 20GB and 50GB data respectively for 30 days. The other postpaid plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 1099 for individual users.







