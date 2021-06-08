Vi double data prepaid plans give 4GB daily data starting at Rs 299, check details

Highlights Vi double data plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699.

These plans give 2+2 Gb, that is 4Gb daily data for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days validity.

The plans come with weekend rollover data benefit, and high speed night time data.

Vodafone Idea or Vi gives double data benefits with combo prepaid plans that also give calling benefits. These plans can be used for remote work as well as for streaming benefits. These prepaid plans give double data as well as weekend data rollover benefits that let customers accumulate unused data through the week and use it together on the weekend. The plans also give high-speed nighttime data between 12 AM and 6 AM without data deduction from actual pack.

Following are the double data prepaid plans being offered by the telco.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This double data plan gives 2 plus 2 equals 4GB data per day at a validity of 28 days taking the total data spread to 112GB for 28 days. This plan brings with it unlimited local or national calls to all networks. This plan also brings 100 SMS per day. Vi recently brought in the data rollover benefit which allows users to accumulate data through the week and use it on the weekend. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year. It also gives 50 per cent off on weekly contest plus 50 per cent bonus cash on My11Circle.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This double data plan gives 2 plus 2 equals 4GB data per day at a validity of 56 days taking the total data spread to 224GB for 56 days. This plan brings with it unlimited local or national calls to all networks. This plan also brings 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers the weekend data rollover benefit. Additional benefits of this plan are identical to the Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan: The benefits for this plan are identical to the above-stated plans except for the validity which is for 84 days. The total data spread for this plan becomes 336GB for 84 days. Calling, SMS and rollover data benefits are the same for this plan as well.



In related news, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has launched Vi Cloud Firewall, a cloud-deployed security solution for enterprises, to strengthen its security portfolio. Vi notes that Vi Cloud Firewall comes with next generation firewall features like gateway ant-virus, DDoS protection, secure VPN, data loss prevention, content filtering, real-time intelligence, among others.