Vi extends promotional Weekend Data Rollover benefit for 90 days till April 2021

Highlights Vis Weekend Data Rollover benefit was rolled out in October for users at no additional cost.

The benefit automatically collects unutilised data of weekdays and transfers the unused data to users on weekends.

The weekend rollover data has now been extended for 90 days till April 2021.

Vodafone Idea or Vi had rolled out Weekend Data Rollover Benefits in October that automatically collects unutilised data of weekdays, that is Monday to Friday, and is transferred to users and made available to them for use on weekends, that is, Saturday and Sunday. The Weekend Data Rollover benefit was rolled out in October for users at no additional cost. The plan can be availed by all prepaid customers who are subscribing for unlimited plans priced above Rs 249.

As per the updated data rollover TnC on Vi's website, the promotional offer will be available till April 17, 2021. "This is a Promotional offer which is applicable from 19th Oct 2020 to 17th April 2021," reads the terms and conditions listing on Vi's website. Only Tech reported the development. The weekend rollover data benefit was rolled out in October for three months till January 2021 and has now been extended for a promotional period of three months till November 2021.

To check the amount of rolled over data, users can go to the Active Packs & Services section of the mobile app of Vi. Users can also check the accumulated data with the SSD code *199#. The weekend rollover data plan will be applicable on plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 299, Rs 449, Rs 699 and Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399 and Rs 2595.

Vi users who have subscribed to double-data prepaid plans can also avail of the rollover benefit. If a user has accumulated data but his plan is close to the verge of expiry, he will have to recharge again without any delay. Any gap in the new recharge will lead to the accumulated data getting forfeited.

Vi also offers double data plans with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validity which are popular among its users. These prepaid plans give double data as well as weekend data rollover benefits that let customers accumulate unused data through the week and use it together on the weekend. These plans offer 4GB of data per day which is ideal for streaming shows or working from home where users can make sure their data does not go to waste.

The double data plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 and offer 4GB daily data to users for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. The plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS. Additional benefits of the plans include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year. It also gives 50 per cent off on weekly contest plus 50 per cent bonus cash on My11Circle.



